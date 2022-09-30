Clayton Kershaw Gets Caught Making Out With A Baseball

It appears we’ve reached the point of the MLB regular season where Clayton Kershaw could not possibly be more bored sitting in the Dodgers’ dugout. In fact, he was so bored on Wednesday night that he decided to make out with a baseball.

Thankfully, or maybe unfortunately, the moment was caught on video of Kershaw kissing a baseball.

Clayton Kershaw making out with a baseball 😘⚾️ pic.twitter.com/aIuY6wkvJO — Stacie Wheeler (@StacieMWheeler) September 29, 2022

Every great pitcher has a touch of weirdness in him. Kershaw making out with a ball is just another example of that.

Kershaw’s make out session with the baseball came shortly after the Dodgers broke a scoreless tie against the Padres in the top of the 10th inning. Maybe this is just him showing appreciation for a run finally being scored.

Los Angeles went on to beat the Padres 1-0 on Wednesday night and followed that up with a 5-2 win on Thursday in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Kershaw is 10-3 on the season with a 2.42 ERA.