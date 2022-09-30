Clayton Kershaw Gets Caught Making Out With A Baseball

It appears we’ve reached the point of the MLB regular season where Clayton Kershaw could not possibly be more bored sitting in the Dodgers’ dugout. In fact, he was so bored on Wednesday night that he decided to make out with a baseball.
Thankfully, or maybe unfortunately, the moment was caught on video of Kershaw kissing a baseball.
Every great pitcher has a touch of weirdness in him. Kershaw making out with a ball is just another example of that.
DODGERS CLINCH NL WEST FOR 9TH TIME IN 10 YEARS, CLAYTON KERSHAW SHOWS OFF DAD BOD
Kershaw’s make out session with the baseball came shortly after the Dodgers broke a scoreless tie against the Padres in the top of the 10th inning. Maybe this is just him showing appreciation for a run finally being scored.
Los Angeles went on to beat the Padres 1-0 on Wednesday night and followed that up with a 5-2 win on Thursday in the rubber match of the three-game series.
Kershaw is 10-3 on the season with a 2.42 ERA.
Follow Mark Harris on Twitter: @itismarkharris
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
DraftKings new users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.