Clay Travis’s NFL Six-Pack, Week 11*: Bet On Another Cowboys Blowout and A Giants No-Show

Videos by OutKick

We went 4-2 last week with the Outkick Six Pack to run our season record to 38-34. That’s a solid performance so far, much better, at least, than the 65-68 record we have in the college football so far.

I’m getting the picks in early this week because we just recorded The Fade on Monday because Kelly Stewart is traveling this week.

So my picks this week include tonight’s Monday Night Football game, hence the asterisk.

Here we go:

Broncos +7.5 at the Bills

Russell Wilson, quietly, has reversed the disastrous start to his season in Denver and the Bills just aren’t the same team they were the past two weeks.

Something is rotten, for the moment, in Buffalo.

So give me the Broncos to ride to a cover tonight in Buffalo.

Chargers -3 at Packers

I know, I know, the Chargers find a way to break the hearts of their supporters every single week it feels like.

But I’m not sold on this Green Bay team and like the Chargers to go on the road and handle them by a touchdown or more.

Raiders at Dolphins -10.5

The Raiders have won two in a row since firing Josh McDaniels, but the Dolphins are coming off a bye week and figure to have everyone back healthy.

What’s that mean?

Lots of points and an easy cover for the Dolphins at home.

Cowboys -10.5 at the Panthers

This Panthers offense is truly atrocious.

They flat out can’t score.

And no one beats up on bad teams — except the Cardinals — like the Cowboys.

Dak and company win by 20+.

Steelers at the Browns, under 37.5

In yet another battle of the best division in football, the Browns defense sets the pace and a low scoring game ensues.

I like the Browns to win by four, 17-13.

Giants at the Commanders -9.5

The Giants can’t score.

That makes it hard to win football games.

So if the Commanders avoid turning the ball over, they should win by over two touchdowns.

There you have it, boys and girls, six more winners for the NFL six pack.