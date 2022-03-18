Clay Travis: Woke Sports Media Scared To Cover Lia Thomas Story

Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ 500-yard freestyle victory in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship Thursday didn’t come without controversy.

While some heralded Thomas’ win as a landmark moment in sports, others have said that the win is damaging to female sports, as Thomas, a biological male, dominated the rest of the field. OutKick’s Clay Travis has called out media outlets for not covering the story many times, most recently on Friday.

Note how many woke sports media, the kind who race to cover sports & left wing politics intersecting, haven’t even mentioned this transgender swimmer story. That’s because they know it’s absurd & wrong, but are afraid of being attacked for saying so. https://t.co/gKuJLCIItR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 18, 2022

“Note how many woke sports media, the kind who race to cover sports & left wing politics intersecting, haven’t even mentioned this transgender swimmer story,” Travis said, via Twitter. “That’s because they know it’s absurd & wrong, but are afraid of being attacked for saying so.”

Among those upset with Thomas’ victory was one Virginia Tech competitor, who told Rapid Fire’s Savanah Hernandez that one of her teammates was bumped from the final due to Thomas.

“It’s a common conception that we’re all very disappointed and very frustrated with someone who has capabilities more than us women have,” the competitor said. “To be able to compete at this level and take opportunities away from other women.

“I’ve got a teammate who did not make the final today because she was just bumped out. It’s heartbreaking to see someone who went through puberty as a male and has the body of a male be able to absolutely blow away the competition. You got into it with the mindset that you don’t have a chance.”

