Clay Travis: Will Sports Media Rip Rays?

Clay Travis reacted to five Tampa Bay Ray’s players refusing to wear the pride flag on their uniforms because they said it conflicts with their religious beliefs.

The OutKick founder noted that the sports media “rips to shreds anyone who dares to have an opinion that is not in the far left-wing arena” so it will be interesting to see how this story plays out.

Clay personally said he doesn’t see an issue with whether the players choose to wear the flag on their uniforms or not – that’s their right to choose.

In Clay’s opinion, “[these players aren’t] trying to make any political statement at all,” they are just trying to wear their regular uniform.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: