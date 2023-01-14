Clay Travis’ Wild Card Weekend NFL Picks

Clay Travis’ picks are in for NFL Wild Card weekend. It’s time to get rich.

Here are Clay’s picks for Wild Card Weekend:



Chargers vs. Jaguars (+2.5)



At the beginning of the season, almost nobody predicted the Jacksonville Jaguars would be hosting a playoff game, yet here we are. Clay likes the underdogs at home.

“Jags going up against the Chargers. Just found out that Mike Williams won’t play with a back fracture he suffered in a meaningless game. I like the way the Jags have played down the stretch. Trevor Lawrence has 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions, he did not play well against the Tennessee Titans but I think the Jags play well at home in front of what should be a great crowd in Duval County. I’m going to go with the Jags +2.5.”

Seahawks (+9.5) vs. 49ers

Clay expects San Francisco to come out on top, but believes the number is too high so he’s picking Seattle.

“I’m taking the Seahawks +9.5. I think I think Geno Smith and the Seahawks will play good enough against the 49ers. Brock Purdy, first major game, I think the 49ers will win, but this number is inflated.”

Bills (-13.5) vs. Dolphins

While the number is high, Clay doesn’t believe Miami can even keep the game remotely close by leaning on their third string QB.

“I think the Bills are going to blowout the Dolphins. Tua is not playing, the Dolphins’ offense has no juice. I think the Bills — maybe with Damar Hamlin in attendance — cover the 13.5. I think the Bills win by 20 of more.”

The Vikings and Giants met less than a month ago in a close game

Giants vs. Vikings OVER 48.5

Clay didn’t pick either team in this one but believes it’s going to be a high scoring affair and more than 48.5 points will be scored by the conclusion.

“I’m going over 48.5. I like that Brian Daboll rested most of his offensive playmakers. The Giants are prepared. The Vikings have had solid offensive numbers behind Kirk Cousins with Jefferson and company and I think they will have success.”

Bengals (-8.5) vs. Ravens

Similar to the Bills over the Dolphins, Clay thinks Baltimore will get throttled by their AFC rival without their dynamic starting signal caller.

“Lamar Jackson is out with an injury, the Bengals are hosting the Ravens. It’s a rematch of a game we just saw a week ago, I think the Bengals are going to blowout the Ravens.”

Buccaneers (+2.5) vs. Cowboys

Finally, Clay isn’t doubting the GOAT in the playoffs against a Dallas team that appears to be declining. He likes the Bucs +2.5 on Monday night.

“I don’t like the way Dallas played down the stretch, I haven’t been impressed with Dak Prescott this season. I’m gong to take the 45-year-old Tom Brady as being more reliable in playoff scenarios.”

Get those picks in and let’s have some fun!