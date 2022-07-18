Clay Travis: UPenn Nominating A Biological Man As Women’s Athlete Of The Year Is An Insult To Women’s Athletics

Clay Travis reacted to UPenn nominating transgender swimmer Lia Thomas as NCAA Woman of the Year, saying, “you can’t explain the athletic ability of Lia Thomas without acknowledging that initially, Lia Thomas was William Thomas.”

The OutKick founder explained how he doesn’t think you should all of a sudden be able to compete against other women just because you suddenly identify as a woman.

Clay also credited swimmer Riley Gaines, who spoke up and voiced her opinion against this nomination.

“You cannot allow men to take over women’s athletics,” Clay said, explaining that that’s exactly what’s going to happen if we continue to allow people to choose to identify as whatever gender they are and then “suddenly decide to parachute into women’s athletics.”

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: