Clay Travis Unpacks Skyrocketing Coaching Contracts, Kirby Smart’s $112.5M Deal

Kirby Smart scored a $112.5 million deal, and Clay Travis unpacked the rate at which coaching contracts are skyrocketing on OutKick The Show.

“He will make over $10 million a year for each of the next ten years, going all the way up to 12 and a half, I believe, in the final year of that ten year deal. That is not a bad spot to find yourself in,” Clay said. “If you are Kirby Smart, the coaching salaries continue to skyrocket.”

“I believe I’m correct in this that Steve Spurrier was the first head coach to make a million a year in college football, and I believe he made a million a year in 1998,” Clay said.

“Now, I know that the overall rate of inflation is right now at 9.1%. So we’ve had a lot of inflation since 1998, but we got a lot of coaches making in the neighborhood of $10 million or more more per year. It’s money well spent because I guarantee you Georgia would have paid $100 million to win a national championship, their first since 1980.”

“And they’re probably going to win another national championship because Georgia continues to recruit at an incredibly high level. And I don’t see any reason why Kirby Smart’s team is not going to be perpetually in the top ten in the years ahead.”