Clay Travis: Titans Best Choice For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Green Bay

Videos by OutKick

Per the latest reports, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has four options for next season: Remain in Green Bay, or seek a trade to one of the Broncos, Steelers or Titans.

The Packers have reportedly made an offer to the 38-year-old, two-time reigning MVP that would ‘alter’ the quarterback market, which may end up being Rodgers’ best option. But if Rodgers decides he wants out after 17 seasons, OutKick’s Clay Travis thinks there’s one team that makes the most sense.

Aaron Rodgers drama, Ukraine energy mess, Brittney Griner arrest, new all time high for gallon of gas, Florida against kids getting covid shot, Amazon hires Herbstreit for TNF https://t.co/SZHWw6Ugvt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 7, 2022

“If he is leaving Green Bay, Tennessee Titans are the best choice,” Travis said Monday on OutKick The Show. “… Think about right now how weak the quarterbacks are in the AFC South. You’ve got an unproven Trevor Lawrence, you’ve got an unproven Davis Mills… And you’ve got right now, the Indianapolis Colts, who are not happy at all with Carson Wentz and the Colts faded down the stretch run.

“Aaron Rodgers would definitely win the AFC South for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are a substantial favorite to win their third straight division title, even with Ryan Tannehill. Think about what Aaron Rodgers could do with Derrick Henry, with A.J. Brown and with, theoretically, Julio Jones. That is an incredible trio of talent for Aaron Rodgers to have to work with.”

As of now, however, Tennessee is currently tied to Tannehill under center, who has two years remaining on his four-year, $118 million deal, per Spotrac. Rodgers, meanwhile, has two years left on his four-year, $134 million deal with a $46.6 million cap hit in 2022.

With the Broncos hiring former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, Denver appears to be a favorite for Rodgers’ services. General manager George Paton went as far to say at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that the Broncos would be “aggressive” in pursuing the team’s next quarterback.

But Travis isn’t buying Denver as a destination for Rodgers for one reason: The gauntlet that is the AFC West.

“If you go and join the Broncos, you are going to be competing against Patrick Mahomes in the AFC West, you are going to be competing against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers and, theoretically, the Raiders are not a disaster team either,” Travis said. “You’re going to be competing against Derek Carr and the Raiders.

“That is arguably the best division in the AFC. Even if Aaron Rodgers goes and joins the Denver Broncos, the Broncos would not in my opinion be favored to win that division, because you would still have to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. That is six super difficult games.”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.