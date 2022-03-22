Clay Travis: ‘This Is The Biggest Rig Job In The History Of American Presidency’

On Monday evening, OutKick founder Clay Travis joined Fox News’ Hannity to discuss the lunacy of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the fact that most in the liberal media ignored the story when it counted.

Not surprisingly, Travis didn’t hold back, telling host Sean Hannity, “The Biden family is everything that the Democrats told us the Trump family was for five years!”

Despite a credible report about the existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop and the dirty details about what it contains mere weeks before the 2020 presidential election, no mainstream liberal media source accurately reported on the story at the time. However, 18 months after the first alarms were sounded, they now claim to have “confirmed” what we knew all along.

.@ClayTravis joined “Hannity” to discuss how Hunter Biden's laptop story was censored before the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/gFAinFkU9x — OutKick (@Outkick) March 22, 2022

“Look at what happened in 2020,” Travis stated, alluding to the Trump-Biden presidential race. “This is the biggest rig job in the history of American presidency. I really believe that.

“When you look at the way that the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal…they all choose not to cover (the laptop story). CNN, MSNBC…” are all culpable, Travis claimed.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, could’ve easily been on Clay’s list as well. Not that she’d ever admit to being wrong…

“The reason why we need Republicans, in many ways, to win and dominate in 2022 is, we have to have an investigation into the actual collusion that occurred with Big Tech and all of these media companies,” Travis told Hannity.

Unlike the mainstream media and the Democrat Party, Travis has no interest in sweeping Hunter Biden’s laptop story under the rug. He predicts that Biden will duck the 2024 election circuit to avoid being held accountable for the corruption.

“Biden’s not gonna run (for re-election) in 2024. As Hunter Biden prepares to get indicted,” noted Travis, “watch for this. (President Biden) is going to pardon his own son, ride off into the sunset and try to pretend none of this happened…

“It is a scandal of the outmost importance, and we can’t let it disappear.”

Agreed, Clay. No matter how hard Big Tech and the media try to memory hole this scandal, we can’t let it disappear.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF