Clay Travis: ‘This Is The Biggest Rig Job In The History Of American Presidency’

On Monday evening, OutKick founder Clay Travis joined Fox News’ Hannity to discuss the lunacy of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the fact that most in the liberal media ignored the story when it counted.
Not surprisingly, Travis didn’t hold back, telling host Sean Hannity, “The Biden family is everything that the Democrats told us the Trump family was for five years!”
Despite a credible report about the existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop and the dirty details about what it contains mere weeks before the 2020 presidential election, no mainstream liberal media source accurately reported on the story at the time. However, 18 months after the first alarms were sounded, they now claim to have “confirmed” what we knew all along.
.@ClayTravis joined “Hannity” to discuss how Hunter Biden's laptop story was censored before the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/gFAinFkU9x
— OutKick (@Outkick) March 22, 2022
“Look at what happened in 2020,” Travis stated, alluding to the Trump-Biden presidential race. “This is the biggest rig job in the history of American presidency. I really believe that.
“When you look at the way that the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal…they all choose not to cover (the laptop story). CNN, MSNBC…” are all culpable, Travis claimed.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, could’ve easily been on Clay’s list as well. Not that she’d ever admit to being wrong…
“The reason why we need Republicans, in many ways, to win and dominate in 2022 is, we have to have an investigation into the actual collusion that occurred with Big Tech and all of these media companies,” Travis told Hannity.
Unlike the mainstream media and the Democrat Party, Travis has no interest in sweeping Hunter Biden’s laptop story under the rug. He predicts that Biden will duck the 2024 election circuit to avoid being held accountable for the corruption.
“Biden’s not gonna run (for re-election) in 2024. As Hunter Biden prepares to get indicted,” noted Travis, “watch for this. (President Biden) is going to pardon his own son, ride off into the sunset and try to pretend none of this happened…
“It is a scandal of the outmost importance, and we can’t let it disappear.”
Agreed, Clay. No matter how hard Big Tech and the media try to memory hole this scandal, we can’t let it disappear.
That’s EXACTLY what they say about the January 6th Domestic Terrorist attack on the Capitol…… NEVER FORGET
Glenn/Mason/Ball – I couldn’t agree with you more. Unfortunately, the point that you made was not a topic of the article. Stay on point if you can. Thanks!
Sorry I don’t know Glen but I’m glad you agree with me that we should never forget Jan 6th Domestic Terrorist Attack
LOL what a softee jan6 kind of a one trick pony there BOY
Last I checked, the January 6 riot WAS and IS being investigated…. Hunter Biden, no.
I mean you’ve been screaming little a little bitch about January 6, while the whole time it IS being investigated.
I mean, WTF, you have January 6 people being beaten and starved and then sentenced to YEARS in prison for minor property crimes, while the biggest shitbag in presidential history gets a pass on 50 years of grifting.
Biden family is dirtier than Jerry Nalders’ tighty’ whitey’s ………