Clay Travis: Tennis Takes ‘Double Body Blow’ Losing Federer And Williams

The most beloved player in tennis, Roger Federer, has officially retired and Outkick’s Clay Travis believes that the sport will never be the same.

“I think that tennis is going to be in real kind of crisis point going forward,” Travis said.

The massive blow of losing Federer comes right on the heels of the greatest female player Serena Williams retiring, which leads Travis to believe that tennis viewership is going to plummet.

“I don’t see that next generation that has anywhere near the ability to cut through the noise and make people care about tennis on a global level” Travis argued.