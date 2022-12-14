Clay Travis Talks OutKick TikTok Video Being Tagged As ‘Hateful Ideology’

On Wednesday’s edition of OutKick The Show, Clay Travis gave his take on a video from OutKick’s TikTok account being taken down.

OutKick’s Hayley Caronia made the video which talks about disc golf’s governing body banning trans athletes from competing outside their biological sex.

Travis gave his take on the social media giant banning a video that contained nothing but factual information.

“I’m not really on TikTok,” Travis said. “I will tell you that kids use TikTok increasingly like you and me use Google.”

He also noted the app’s extreme popularity and addictiveness.

“What’s significant about this is, our employee, Haylee, went on and did a video discussing this factual accuracy of what frisbee golf did, and TikTok banned it,” Travis explained. “They said that she was doing and sharing and what OutKick was sharing was an example of hateful ideology.”

Clay Travis Talks The Problems With TikTok

The OutKick founder went on to mention that TikTok was owned by China. However, it’s reportedly run in part by a company based in the United States.

“Who at TikTok is making a decision that Outkick can’t share a video discussing a factually accurate story surrounding the banning of transgender athletes by frisbee golf? He asked. “It’s the truth.”

“The fact that TikTok is banning OutKick from being able to share our video discussing a factual accuracy — which is that banning — and that they’ve labeled it hateful ideology, is an example of how woke TikTok is.”

Travis mentioned how importtant it is to notice how TikTok is handling this sort of thing. That’s because of how it affects what kids see on the platform.

“My kids use TikTok and YouTube more than anything else,” he said.

“A lot of the ways you consume media, not surprsingly, your kids do not consume media that same way, and so you need to be aware of the hateful ideology tag we got because it is inculcating a far left-wing, woke ideology in many young peoople in this country.”

