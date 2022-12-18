The coffee’s brewing, your Zubaz team pants just came out of the dryer and kickoff is a mere hours away. You know what that means – it’s time for Clay Travis’ Sunday NFL picks.

So before you head over to DraftKings or PointsBet for that OutKick bonus money (hey, Christmas isn’t going to pay for itself), take a look at who Clay’s riding with on the last Sunday before Santa comes barreling down the chimney.

Clay’s apparently down to bite some knee caps this afternoon because he likes Dan Campbell’s Lions (+1) in a visit with new/old starter Zach Wilson and the Jets.

Next up, Clay’s taking the Texans and a whole lot of points (+14.5) in their home game with Mahomes, Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs.

Clay Travis likes the Houston Texans and the points as part of his Sunday NFL Bets. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s More In Clay’s Bag Of Picks

If you haven’t noticed, Clay’s got that dog in him. As in, underdog. In addition to taking Detroit and the Texans with the points, Travis likes the Jaguars. In their date with Dallas, Jacksonville has some additional points (+4.5) heading their way.

But it’s not all dogs for Clay. He does expect one favorite to cover. Clay likes the Bengals to go on the road and handle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. And he has no problem laying more than a field goal (Cincy – 3.5).

Finally, Clay’s expecting plenty of points out of the NFC-leading Eagles and the Justin Fields quarterback’d Bears. Clay likes the over in this NFC showdown (48.5).

Clay Travis likes Justin Fields and the Bears, along with the Eagles, to put up plenty of points . (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

To Recap, Clay Travis Likes The Following Plays:

Detroit (+1) at New York Jets

Houston (+14.5) vs. Kansas City

Jacksonville (+4.5) vs. Dallas

Cincinnati (-3.5) at Tampa Bay

Philadelphia at. Chicago (over 48.5)

No reason to check your watches, it’s time to get rich, kids!