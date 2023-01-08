Clay Travis’ Sunday NFL Picks

Christmas came and went, but that’s not stopping Clay Travis from continuing to hand out gifts. Clay’s back for the final week of the regular season to pass out NFL picks to fatten those bank accounts.

This is your opportunity to get rich, kids. And there’s no need to call your bookie and worry about meeting him in a dark alley between McDonald’s and Sears. Save the anxiety and place those bets through your phone – the old fashioned way!

Clay split his Saturday picks (Raiders +8.5 and Titans +6.5), but has four more surefire winners to make this a successful Sunday.

My @outkick six pack for the final week of the NFL regular season: Raiders +8.5, Titans +6.5, Steelers -2.5, Ravens +9.5, Pats +7.5, Lions-Packers over 49 Get rich, kids. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 7, 2023

Clay Travis Is Looking At The AFC North

Cleveland visiting Pittsburgh (-2.5) and Ravens (+9.5) at Cincinnati are two of the games in which Clay is placing his money. He doesn’t foresee Deshaun Watson and the Browns being able to massage their way to a win against the Steelers. But he does think whoever Baltimore puts under center (not Lamar Jackson) will be able to stay within two scores of the Bengals.

Kenny Pickett and the Steelers are among Clay Travis’ NFL picks. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images).

In the AFC East, Clay Travis likes the Patriots (+7.5) who visit Buffalo. The Bills will be playing their first game since the scary Damar Hamlin incident from Monday Night Football. Nevertheless, Clay is on board with Belichick and the boys when they’re getting more than a touchdown.

One More Winner From Clay

The final pick from Clay comes from an NFC North battle between longtime rivals Detroit and Green Bay. In this game of kneecap bitters and cheeseheads, Clay’s expecting plenty of points. He likes the over (49) in this one.

Now that the hard work is done, sit back and think about what you’re going to buy with all these winnings!

