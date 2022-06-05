Clay Travis: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Was More Entertaining Than Warriors-Celtics

The Golden State Warriors got dominated in the fourth quarter by the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but OutKick founder Clay Travis wasn’t bothered to tune in.

“I don’t have a strong take on this game because you know what I did? I watched Stranger Things 4 instead,” Travis said.

“I can’t remember the last time that I chose not to watch an NBA Finals game. I followed the score on my phone. I was curious. Thought, ‘Hey, maybe I’ll flip it over and watch it.’ And then there was never really a point in the fourth quarter where it seemed like it was going to be a tight, tight game down the final several minutes. The Celtics just pulled away, dominated, got up double figures and cruised to a victory with a dominant fourth quarter.”

Here’s everything he had to say: