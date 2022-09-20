CLAY TRAVIS SLAMS THE ATLANTIC FOR TRYING TO END MEN AND WOMEN’S SPORTS

Clay Travis unloaded on the Atlantic for an article suggesting that youth sports should have co-ed options because same sex sports are ‘rooted in the idea that one sex is inherently inferior.’

Travis shut down the Atlantic’s argument by stating a biology lesson that is so simple, even a third grader can figure it out, “Men are bigger, stronger, and faster than women,” Travis said.

Travis believes co-ed teams will cause females to get cut from the roster because of the biological differences between a male and female.

“I think good boys high school teams,” Travis continued, “would crush who ever the WNBA champion is this year.”

Watch the full video below: