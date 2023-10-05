Clay Travis’ Six Pack Of NFL Picks: Place Bets Early On Bills, How Is Saints vs. Patriots Number Real?

Videos by OutKick

We had a solid week with the six pack, going 6-3 — and it would have been 7-2 if Patrick Mahomes would have scored instead of taking a knee against the Jets. (We lost on Monday night though.) The result, we have pushed back to nearly .500 on the year at 16-18.

And this week we go surging back into positive territory with a ton of weeks still to go.

Good news for all of you who enjoy gambling content, we are adding a new OutKick gambling show, it will be me and my friend Kelly Stewart, aka Kelly in Vegas. The two of us first worked together on FS1 way back in 2014 in a live show from Las Vegas for the NCAA Tournament. Now every Thursday afternoon you’ll be able to see us break down the NFL and college football weekends.

She’s a great addition for OutKick.

Jacksonville at the Bills in London -5.5

Okay, remember this game is being played in London.

That means you need to get your bets in by Saturday night because you’re going to wake up hungover Sunday morning and this game is already going to have started and you’re going to miss a winner.

I love the way the Bills have played in their past three games and I think they keep it rolling against a Jags team that has been very up and down already this year.

Josh Allen and company win by double-digits.

Again, place your bets by Saturday night, I know you, you know you, otherwise you’re going to miss the kickoff.

Texans at Falcons, the under 41.5

CJ Stroud has been phenomenal so far, the clear rookie of the year, but I suspect at some point he will come back down to earth.

And it might well be in this game, which the Falcons can only win if it’s low scoring because Desmond Ridder isn’t playing at a high level.

Meaning I suspect the Falcons will take the air out of this game and I absolutely love the under here.

Giants at Dolphins -10.5

I know this is a crazy high number for an NFL game.

But the Dolphins got embarrassed at Buffalo and I believe they will come back home and dominate.

Meanwhile the Giants, well, the Giants outside of one half against Arizona have been pretty awful offensively all year.

I don’t see that changing in Miami, the Dolphins win by over two touchdowns.

Saints at Patriots, the under 40

Two awful offenses will struggle to score. This is my favorite NFL bet of the weekend, the blood bank guarantee.

So far this year the Saints have scored 16, 20, 17, and 9. None of their games have exceeded 37 in the total.

The Patriots have scored 20, 17, 15, and 3.

What am I missing here? The under is a mortal lock, tap the veins boys and girls.

Jets at Broncos -1.5

I wanted to write, someone has to win, but that isn’t true. This game feels like it should end tied 9-9 after overtime.

But as bad as Denver has been, and make no mistake, the Broncos have been bad, are we really to the point where they can’t even beat the Jets by more than 1.5 points at home?

I just refuse to believe things can be this bad at Mile High.

So I’m rolling with the Broncos. (And, yes, I realize they gave up 70 points already and had to score 24 come-from-behind points to beat the Bears).

Bengals at Cardinals +3

I watched the Bengals play in person last weekend.

Yes, I know, every week is a new season in the NFL, but the Bengals aren’t a healthy team and they seem disinterested right now. That’s a bad combination when you go on the road to take on a young and hungry team with a new coach.

The Cardinals cover and win outright.

There you have it, boys and girls, six NFL winners, let’s get rich, kids.

And I’ll see you guys later in the day with Kelly in Vegas for our new OutKick gambling show.