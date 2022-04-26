Clay Travis Says On ‘Hannity’ That Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is Another Victory

Monday turned out to be a historic day with the news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had purchased Twitter for a whopping $44 billion.

OutKick’s Clay Travis initially floated the thought of Musk becoming the new head man of Twitter back in February, and on Monday, Travis joined U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Hannity to discuss the big news.

In the same week that it was announced that streaming service CNN+ will close shop on April 30 after just a month, Travis said that Musk buying Twitter is another victory.

“Let’s enjoy the victories that we’ve had,” Travis said. “CNN+ basically lit $300 million on fire and imploded. We’ve got that brave judge down in Florida, thank the Lord that Donald Trump appointed her, and she was able to end this mask mandate. And now you got a full fledged left-wing blue checkmark brigade panic because Elon Musk, as you just read that tweet, is saying, ‘Hey, I believe in freedom of speech.’

“And if you wonder how much of a rig job we are dealing with right now at Twitter, someone who comes in and says, ‘I want to have content-neutral polices that allow a robust and uninhibited marketplace of ideas to flourish,’ is being attacked by the left-wing in this country. They don’t want an actual marketplace of ideas. They don’t want to debate ideas. They want to cancel people.”

