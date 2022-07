Clay Travis joined ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ on Thursday night, where he roasted the upcoming Clinton docuseries launching in September.

Clay said in all seriousness, “who watches this?”

The OutKick founder also discussed Gavin Newsom stepping into the White House while Biden is away.

“It was so disrespectful that I couldn’t help, but respect it,” Clay said.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: