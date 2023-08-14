Democratic Operative Suggests RFK Jr. Puts ‘Stain On The Kennedy Name,’ Clay Travis Quickly Shuts That Down

Videos by OutKick
A Democratic operative with a terrible take on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found out very quickly that you better have your facts straight when conversing with Clay Travis.
On Sunday, Leslie Marshall suggested that RFK Jr. is a “stain on the Kennedy name,” presumably because she doesn’t agree with some of his political stances. To her point, Clay quickly pointed out that Ted Kennedy killed someone and managed to still serve in the Senate for decades – with no stain on the Kennedy name.
Watch Clay spit facts in the video below:
She won’t say how her family knew the Kennedys … because her mother was ‘Ho-ing 4-5 of them at the “compound” for $20 a pop back in the 70’s.
Trying to shame your opinions is the first effort in their playbook…