Democratic Operative Suggests RFK Jr. Puts ‘Stain On The Kennedy Name,’ Clay Travis Quickly Shuts That Down

A Democratic operative with a terrible take on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found out very quickly that you better have your facts straight when conversing with Clay Travis.

On Sunday, Leslie Marshall suggested that RFK Jr. is a “stain on the Kennedy name,” presumably because she doesn’t agree with some of his political stances. To her point, Clay quickly pointed out that Ted Kennedy killed someone and managed to still serve in the Senate for decades – with no stain on the Kennedy name.

Watch Clay spit facts in the video below:

