Clay Travis Responds To Shannon Sharpe’s Tweet: It’s Crazy To Say You’d Rather Have $20 Gas Than Donald Trump In Office

FS1 Skip and Shannon: Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe said Sunday via Twitter that he would be fine paying upwards of $20 a gallon for gas, rather than have Donald Trump be president again.

I’d rather pay 20 bucks a gallon than have Trump in office. Hope that answers your question https://t.co/zdL1hgZ17P — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 3, 2022

The tweet received widespread response, with many Twitter users pushing back and arguing that it’s easy for someone in the position of Sharpe to say that rather than your average American. OutKick’s Clay Travis addressed Sharpe’s tweet during Monday’s OutKick The Show.

This anti-Donald Trump rhetoric breaks the brains of many different people out there. It is illogical, it is absolutely crazy to make an argument in favor of $20 gallons of gas over any American presidential candidate.

UNC-Kansas tonight, Elon makes run at Twitter, Kap hypocrisy, Lakers season tanks, UNC owns Coach K exit, British women oppose cyclist, NYC mask and ad absurdity, Hunter Biden secret service cost, $20 gas over Trump per Sharpe https://t.co/zVnLs8VmIC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 4, 2022

“Awful, awful, disastrous argument here,” Travis said. “It’s easy and I try to think about this all the time now that I’m a rich guy, it’s easy for a rich guy to forget about what normal, everyday people who are trying to make sure they can handle their family lives have to go through when gas prices skyrocket.

“… It is crazy to me that anyone would argue in favor of $20 gas over any presidential candidate. Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or an Independent, $20 gas, if it ever actually occurred, would destroy this nation’s economy and it would destroy the economies all over the world. I would rather have any president than $20 gas. I’d rather have a Democrat, I’d rather have a Republican, I’d rather have an Independent.

“So, this anti-Donald Trump rhetoric breaks the brains of many different people out there where they’re willing to embrace wildly hyperbolic and awful for the country results, just so they can get their points in as it pertains to something like this. It is illogical, it is nonsensical, it is absolutely crazy.”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.