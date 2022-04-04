in Politics, Sports

Clay Travis Responds To Shannon Sharpe’s Tweet: It’s Crazy To Say You’d Rather Have $20 Gas Than Donald Trump In Office

FS1 Skip and Shannon: Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe said Sunday via Twitter that he would be fine paying upwards of $20 a gallon for gas, rather than have Donald Trump be president again.

The tweet received widespread response, with many Twitter users pushing back and arguing that it’s easy for someone in the position of Sharpe to say that rather than your average American. OutKick’s Clay Travis addressed Sharpe’s tweet during Monday’s OutKick The Show.

This anti-Donald Trump rhetoric breaks the brains of many different people out there. It is illogical, it is absolutely crazy to make an argument in favor of $20 gallons of gas over any American presidential candidate.

“Awful, awful, disastrous argument here,” Travis said. “It’s easy and I try to think about this all the time now that I’m a rich guy, it’s easy for a rich guy to forget about what normal, everyday people who are trying to make sure they can handle their family lives have to go through when gas prices skyrocket.

“… It is crazy to me that anyone would argue in favor of $20 gas over any presidential candidate. Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or an Independent, $20 gas, if it ever actually occurred, would destroy this nation’s economy and it would destroy the economies all over the world. I would rather have any president than $20 gas. I’d rather have a Democrat, I’d rather have a Republican, I’d rather have an Independent.

“So, this anti-Donald Trump rhetoric breaks the brains of many different people out there where they’re willing to embrace wildly hyperbolic and awful for the country results, just so they can get their points in as it pertains to something like this. It is illogical, it is nonsensical, it is absolutely crazy.”

Written by Nick Geddes

Nick is a 2021 graduate of the University of Central Florida with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science. Nick is a life-long sports fan who is proud to say he suffered through 15 years of Bucs futility to witness a Super Bowl victory in 2020. Nick has a passion for writing and is proud to represent OutKick. Follow me on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

