Clay Travis Responds To Being Called ‘Right-Wing Extremist’ By USA Today Over BYU Story

Do we have another case of Jussie Smollett on our hands in the BYU-Rachel Richardson story?

OutKick’s Clay Travis thinks so, and now the media wants to shut him down for his differing opinion (made based on the facts, of course), proving that he continues to live rent-free in their heads.

Richardson, whose godmother is in the running for political office, alleged that the N-word was shouted at her during a visiting match at BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.

Nearly three weeks after the incident, a lack of evidence and weaving by BYU’s athletic department with unleashing the full story is beginning to show cracks in Richardson’s narrative.

The media has already made up its mind on the BYU-Duke-Richardson saga since it involves a racial slur and a victim, but when Clay smells that something isn’t right, he’s usually the one who’s right in the end.

USA Today had a different take on the story, and in the process, called Clay a “Right-wing extremist” for questioning Richardson’s allegation.

(Pictured) Clay Not Caring About USA Today

On Wednesday’s OutKick the Show, Clay shared his thoughts on the dig by USA Today’s editorial.

“Well, USA Today is furious that someone like me would be asking questions on behalf of a lot of people at BYU. Who frankly are terrified. To speak out,” Clay said.

“And that I would say, ‘Hey, is there any corroborating evidence at all?'” he said. “So I got called, in an editorial in the USA Today today, a Right-wing extremist.”

“Whatever you want to call me, it doesn’t work on me because every attack on me just makes the audience that I already have loved me that much more. And frankly, people who don’t know me are like, ‘Well, who is this guy? I need to go check him out.’

“So don’t mistake what is going on here. I’m getting attacked because they want to make an example of me to try to scare other people into actually asking the same kind of questions because I’m good, right? I’m a made man. I could throw up the deuces. Like I said, I’m rich. I can ride off into the sunset.”