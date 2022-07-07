Clay Travis Reacts To College Football Conference Realignment

Clay Travis reacted to the college football conference realignment going on right now, saying it doesn’t make any sense.

“The Pac-12 breaking up to join the Big 12 is like burning down your McDonald’s so that you could put a Burger King in the same spot,” Travis said.

He compared the conferences, saying the SEC and the Big Ten are like high-end steak house chains, while the Big 12 and Pac-12 are like fast-food burger chains.

Clay also said that he believes Notre Dame is now “the linchpin in how exactly all of this is going to break down.”

Additionally, the OutKick founder also touched on the ACC, saying that it is the potential battleground that should be garnering more attention.

