Clay Travis: Sage Steele Suit Against ESPN Makes Good Sense

OutKick founder Clay Travis wants to know why, if ESPN is allowing employees to use on-air time to make statements about Florida’s parental rights bill, how can it punish Sage Steele for giving her opinion on COVID vaccine mandates on a podcast?

“Sage Steele should have the right to share any political opinion that she has outside of work,” Travis said.

“If ESPN is allowing employees to use their actual on-air programming to make statements about Florida’s parental rights bill, how in the world can they punish Sage Steele for going on Jay Cutler’s podcast, out of work, and giving her opinion on COVID vaccine mandates.”

Watch Clay Travis’ full take on why he is in support of Steele: