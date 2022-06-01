Clay Travis Reacts to Depp vs. Heard Verdict

Clay Travis reacted live to the Depp vs. Heard verdict, where the Jury found actual malice and clear and convincing evidence of a defamation case on behalf of Johnny Depp.

Depp has been rewarded a total of $15 million, which Clay called a “monstrous award.”

The OutKick founder said that he thinks Heard will appeal this case, but it is a “bankruptcy that is occurring here” and called it “a disaster for Amber Heard.”

“It will also theoretically return Johnny Depp to his status, maybe even increase his overall status as a superstar in this country,” Travis continued.

Clay also believes that this could be a representation of the ‘Me Too’ movement coming to an end.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: