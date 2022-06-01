in OKTC

Clay Travis Reacts to Depp vs. Heard Verdict

Clay Travis reacted live to the Depp vs. Heard verdict, where the Jury found actual malice and clear and convincing evidence of a defamation case on behalf of Johnny Depp.

Depp has been rewarded a total of $15 million, which Clay called a “monstrous award.”

The OutKick founder said that he thinks Heard will appeal this case, but it is a “bankruptcy that is occurring here” and called it “a disaster for Amber Heard.”

“It will also theoretically return Johnny Depp to his status, maybe even increase his overall status as a superstar in this country,” Travis continued.

Clay also believes that this could be a representation of the ‘Me Too’ movement coming to an end.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here:

Amber HeardJohnny Depp

