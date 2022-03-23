Clay Travis: ‘Pure Madness’ Unvaccinated Mets & Yankees Players Can’t Play In NYC

New York City mayor Eric Adams doubled down Tuesday on his remarks from last week, in which he said he will not make exceptions or be influenced by sports teams schedules in loosening up the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

As it currently stands, that would mean that unvaccinated New York Mets and Yankees players will not be allowed to play in home games at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium.

“Right now, we’re going to take some complaints,” Adams said during a Tuesday morning press conference, as relayed by OutKick’s Meg Turner. “But when this is all said and done, people are going to realize this is a thoughtful administration and we got it right. So baseball, basketball, businesses, all of those things, they have to wait until that layer comes.”

During his broadcast of OutKick The Show Tuesday, OutKick founder Clay Travis said that it was pure madness that unvaccinated Mets and Yankees players wouldn’t be allowed to play in home games when the season begins in April.

“The #Mets and the #Yankees can’t play when the season starts in #NYC if they are unvaccinated. This is pure madness for anyone that looks at this with a functional brain.” – @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/mP9PxLqPYY — OutKick (@Outkick) March 23, 2022

“If you’re unvaccinated, you can go watch the games. If you are an unvaccinated player traveling into New York City to play, you are allowed to do that as well,” Travis said. “But if you are a member of the Yankees or the Mets, you’re not eligible to play baseball outdoors, if you are unvaccinated. This is pure madness for anyone who looks at this with a functional brain.”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.