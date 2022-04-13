Clay Travis: President Joe Biden Is Destroying The Dems’ Hopes For The Midterms

Turns out eating ice cream, appealing to progressives and reading teleprompters isn’t striking up confidence in President Joe Biden.

The Quinnipiac institute, a trusted source for polling, unveiled its latest results on President Biden’s approval ratings.

OutKick founder Clay Travis crunched the numbers on Wednesday’s OutKick the Show … and they’re hideous.

According to Quinnipiac’s latest polling from early April, Biden is clocking in at a 33 percent approval among adults in the U.S., matching an all-time low for the prez.

Additionally, 54 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s work, with 43 percent of voters claiming ‘strong’ disapproval.

“This is pretty wild,” Clay said.

Though Biden has deflected concerns over inflation, soaring gas prices and a regressing economy (to name a few), the data suggests that people aren’t buying the excuses.

“[Biden] has only a 26 percent approval rating among Independents, and only three percent of Republicans approve,” Clay added.

On Wednesday, the Producer Price Index hit an all-time high of 11.2 percent, compared to an average of 2.4 percent between 2016-2020.

All signs point to a nightmarish season of midterm elections ahead for Dems.

“Unbelievable, incredibly low approval ratings for Joe Biden as we move closer and closer until the midterms and Democrats are staring down a red wave of epic proportions which is going to sweep all of them.”

