Clay Travis On ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’: Bidens ‘Definitely’ Know White House Cocaine Culprit’s Identity

On July 2, traces of cocaine were found in the West Wing — marking another new low for the Biden administration.

With security concerns at the helm and the basic integrity of the Commander-in-Chief’s seat, the new discovery in Joe Biden’s White House prompted the big question of who did it.

The Bidens reportedly know the mysterious cocaine user traipsing about the White House. And they’re hiding the truth from the public.

Clay Joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' To Discuss Hunter Biden, Cocaine Story

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ Tuesday night to discuss the white elephant in the room: the Bidens know who did it.

In a new report, multiple sources inside the White House confirmed that the coke user stemmed from “Biden’s family orbit.”

Additionally, the sources confirmed the family knows the culprit’s identity.

There’s no secret that Hunter Biden may have been the one with his nose in the cocaine jar.

But the big shock continues to be the White House’s silence.

Secret Service closed their investigation on July 11, declaring they couldn’t find who transported the cocaine into the nation’s securest building.

Clay told Jesse Watters:

All right, so let’s start here. Jesse. Someone other than Hunter Biden took cocaine into the White House. Someone in the Biden family’s orbit. But it wasn’t Hunter. I’m sorry. I’m calling complete B.S. Okay. … We saw Hunter on that balcony. … Did Hunter on that night look like a man in complete control of his faculties? But of all the things you could say, we know who the cocaine’s, who the cocaine belongs to. But it’s not the drug addicts, Hunter Biden. Is it somebody else? They lied to us, and they lied to us about everything so brazenly, Jesse, that most people just forget what they ever said.

According to @nypost they know who brought cocaine to the White House and it wasn’t Hunter Biden, but it was someone else close to the Biden family. Really. I discussed with @JesseBWatters: pic.twitter.com/bQAFv3sPYW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 9, 2023

