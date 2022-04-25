Clay Travis On Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover: Blue Check Brigade Is In Tatters

OutKick founder Clay Travis delved into Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in a breaking news segment on Monday.

“The blue check brigade is in tatters!” announced Clay.

“I think having a platform that is actually committed to true honesty — to true, robust First Amendment policies — is integral to the full functioning of our democracy. And I give a tremendous amount of credit to Elon Musk for recognizing those,” Clay noted.

“I laugh at people who say Elon Musk won’t be able to figure out or handle Twitter. Are you kidding me? …

“This is a guy who is able to beat NASA at sending rockets to space and beat the entire car industry at creating electric vehicles … and you think he can’t figure out how to come up with content-neutral policies to put in place to ensure that the first amendment has a full fruition on social media? …

“I can’t tell you how much of a massive win this is.”

Check out the full clip from Monday’s breaking news update.

WATCH:

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela