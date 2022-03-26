in NFL, Sports

Clay Travis On Deshaun Watson: If 22 Women Accuse You Of Sexual Assault, You Should Have Some Form Of Regret

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was introduced to the Cleveland media Friday, fresh off being acquired from the Texans for a significant draft package.

Watson, with 22 sexual assault allegations hanging over him, said that he has no regrets about anything in the past.

“I don’t have any regrets,” Watson said. “Like I said, the things off the field right now that came up caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging.”

OutKick’s Clay Travis said on OutKick The Show Friday that he found Watson’s remarks peculiar.

“22 different women alleging sexual assault and we still haven’t gotten any kind of rational defense from Deshaun Watson, except that he said, ‘I don’t have any regrets,'” Travis said. “I don’t know, if 22 different women accuse you of sexual assault, I would think you would have to have some form of regret in your life.

“… I would think over the past year, as you have had this hanging over your head, that you might have had at some point in time, some small scintilla of regret based on your behavior that has put you in this situation.”

Written by Nick Geddes

Nick is a 2021 graduate of the University of Central Florida with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science. Nick is a life-long sports fan who is proud to say he suffered through 15 years of Bucs futility to witness a Super Bowl victory in 2020. Nick has a passion for writing and is proud to represent OutKick. Follow me on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

