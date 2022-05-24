Clay Travis Offers His Solution For All College Football Fans

As SEC spring meetings are about to begin, Clay Travis shares what he thinks the SEC college football schedule should look like.

His idea of the perfect schedule would cover the entirety of the conference, including both home and away games in a span of 4 years.

The OutKick founder believes “the biggest flaw on expanding the fourteen, was that we now go twelve years between teams in rival divisions playing against each other.”

Watch Clay Travis breakdown what he thinks the SEC schedule should look like here: