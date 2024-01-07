Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack, Week 18: End The Regular Season With A Bang

Videos by OutKick

We went 3-3 last week to run our OutKick Six Pack season record to 59-57.

Now I’m back in the States and ready to end the regular season in style with seven winners for all of you.

That starts tonight with Saturday’s game.

It’s time, as always, to get rich, kids.

Texans at Colts +1.5

CHARLOTTE – Gardner Minshew of the Indianapolis Colts looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

It’s a battle for a playoff spot in Indy and I’m not betting against Gardner Minshew in this spot.

Really.

Minshew has been a solid fill-in for the Colts and with a rabid home crowd behind him and CJ Stroud coming off a phenomenal rookie season, I just see the Colts finding a way to get this win and have a shot not just at the playoffs, but also winning the AFC South.

Jags at Titans +4.5

NEW ORLEANS – Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball at Caesars Superdome on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Did you see Mike Vrabel go off about how much he wants to win this week?

In what might very well be the final Titans game for both Ryan Tannehill, certainly, and Derrick Henry, probably, the Titans rise to the occasion and upset many fans who want a better draft pick by grabbing the win.

But take the +4.5 just to be safe.

Bucs -4.5 at Panthers

NEW ORLEANS – Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 1, 2023. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Baker Mayfield redemption tour hit the skids last weekend, but the Bucs will bounce back against the Panthers.

If you’re a Bucs fan, just watch out for water tosses from David Tepper when your team starts to roll.

Jets at Patriots -1.5 and the under 30.5

ARLINGTON, Tex – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches the action in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on October 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Patriots, in what might be Bill Belichick’s final game, rally and win one for Bill against a Jets team they’ve been dominating for a generation.

In a comparative blowout, the Patriots win 13-3 and the under hits as well for a nice double win for all of us.

Cowboys -13.5 at Washington

ARLINGTON, Tex. – Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Cowboys win the NFC East with a blowout win that doesn’t even require referee error to claim a victory this week.

Ron Rivera’s (likely) final game in Washington ends like many have before it, with a big loss.

And Dallas heads back home with a home playoff game as its reward.

Bills -2.5 at Dolphins

Kansas City, Mo. – Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) attempts the tackle during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Dec, 10, 2023. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In the best game of the weekend, the Bills come back from the dead and snag the win to claim the AFC East title.

Remember when Tony Romo was mocked massively for saying Buffalo was chasing a home playoff game?

Well, it turns out he was right.

And, yet again, the Dolphins fade down the stretch.

The Bills win and cover in Miami.

…

There you have it, boys and girls, six winners for all of you.

Remember, shooters shoot…and get rich. Let’s start off 2024 in fine fashion.