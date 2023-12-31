Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack, Week 17: Start The New Year Strong By Cashing These Winning Bets

Happy New Year from Australia.

I’m writing to you from the future, where it is already 2024.

As such, I have been gifted with the incredible powers to predict the gambling future, Biff from “Back to the Future” style with this week’s games.

I know, I know, we only went 2-4 last week to run the OutKick Six Pack to 56-54 on the year, but this week I’m making up for it by going 6-0.

It’s time to get rich, kids.

Dolphins At Ravens, Over 46.5

The Ravens are everyone’s darling after Brock Purdy tossed four interceptions and the 49ers fell apart last weekend.

If the Dolphins were 100% healthy at wide receiver, I’d be all over Miami to win outright. Instead I’m going to expect the Ravens and Dolphins to get in a shootout, sending the total soaring over 46.5.

31-28 is the final, but it won’t matter who wins if you jump on board the over train.

Rams -6 At Giants

No team is playing better right now than the Rams, who are firing on all cylinders with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp slicing and dicing opposing defenses.

That continues against a Giants offense that has uncertainty at quarterback and is competing for a top draft pick.

I like the Rams, the team trying to lock up a playoff berth, by 10 or more.

49ers -14 At Commanders

The Commanders are in the race to draft a top quarterback and the 49ers are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing performance on Monday night.

It gets ugly.

And fast.

The Niners by over 20.

Panthers +4.5 At Jags

The Panthers, quietly, are starting to play decent football.

The Jags are not.

Without Trevor Lawrence and with the team collapsing, not even the Panthers can cure what ails the Jags.

I like the Panthers pulling off the upset, but just to be safe I’ll take the +4.5 in my pocket.

Saints At Bucs -2.5

The Bucs, pretty incredibly, are in position to win the NFC South and resuscitate Baker Mayfield’s quarterback career in the process.

Meanwhile the Saints have to win to stay alive in the division.

What happens?

The Bucs make the Saints walk the plank and move closer to hosting a home playoff game when they win by seven.

Bengals At Chiefs -6.5

At some point the Chiefs have to score some points and blow a team out, right?

Right?

Travis Kelce finally shows up and the Chiefs receivers do the incredible and catch the football for a week at least.

Meanwhile the Bengals continue their post-Joe Burrow descent.

The Chiefs win by two touchdowns.

There you have it, boys and girls, a 6-0 weekend from the future, the fabulous year of 2024.

Clay Travisclay travis nfl 6-packclay travis picksNFL

Written by Clay Travis

Clay Travis is the founder of the fastest growing national multimedia platform, OutKick, that produces and distributes engaging content across sports and pop culture to millions of fans across the country. OutKick was created by Travis in 2011 and sold to the Fox Corporation in 2021.

One of the most electrifying and outspoken personalities in the industry, Travis hosts OutKick The Show where he provides his unfiltered opinion on the most compelling headlines throughout sports, culture, and politics. He also makes regular appearances on FOX News Media as a contributor providing analysis on a variety of subjects ranging from sports news to the cultural landscape. Throughout the college football season, Travis is on Big Noon Kickoff for Fox Sports breaking down the game and the latest storylines.

Additionally, Travis serves as a co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour conservative radio talk program syndicated across Premiere Networks radio stations nationwide.

Previously, he launched OutKick The Coverage on Fox Sports Radio that included interviews and listener interactions and was on Fox Sports Bet for four years. Additionally, Travis started an iHeartRadio Original Podcast called Wins & Losses that featured in-depth conversations with the biggest names in sports.

Travis is a graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School. Based in Nashville, he is the author of Dixieland Delight, On Rocky Top, and Republicans Buy Sneakers Too.

