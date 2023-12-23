Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack, Week 16: Christmas Weekend Winners From Down Under

Videos by OutKick

I’m sending in picks from Australia this week because Santa Clay is definitely coming to town and I want to make sure my gifts for the people are well received, no matter what continent I’m on.

We went 3-4 last week, unfortunately, dropping our season record to 54-50 on the year.

But I’ve got six Christmas weekend winners for everyone to make up for it.

Bills -12 At Chargers

I know relying on the Bills has been a fool’s errand for much of the year, but suddenly everything is coming together for Buffalo and the Bills are peaking at the right time.

Fresh off big wins over the Chiefs and Cowboys, I think the Bills keep it rolling against the woebegone Chargers who will be without a coach, without their starting quarterback and with almost no fans even in their home stadium.

Buffalo wins 24-6, getting all of us an easy cover.

Lions -3 At Vikings

It’s time for the Lions to officially end the race in the NFC North and bring a home playoff game to Detroit.

Jared Goff has been erratic of late and the defense has gone missing at times, but not this week in Minnesota. Especially not with the challenges at quarterback for the Vikings.

The Lions win by 10 and give long suffering Lions fans a Christmas miracle, a home playoff game and an NFC North title.

Jags +1.5 At Bucs

The Jags have played themselves into a three-way 8-6 tie in the AFC South and Trevor Lawrence appears to be regressing before our very eyes.

But as wacky as the AFC South has gotten? The NFC South is even crazier. The Bucs can take sole possession of first with a win.

Unfortunately for them I think the Jags right the ship in front of the Bucs pirate ship.

Jacksonville wins as a road underdog outright, but I’ll take the +1.5 just to be safe.

Cowboys At Dolphins, Over 49.5

I will be on the over along with almost everyone else watching this game.

I know the Cowboys fell apart last week and Tyreek Hill didn’t play for the Dolphins. But both Dak and Tua get hot in Miami and score 24 or more.

That sends us soaring over in the most entertaining game of the NFL weekend.

Raiders +10 At Chiefs

I just don’t believe in the Chiefs offense this year.

And, trust me, I know the Chiefs always beat the Raiders so I’m not calling for the upset here, but coming off a Thursday night beatdown of the Chargers, the Raider momentum is strong enough to cover the double-digit line.

Ravens At 49ers -5.5

In what many — including your fearless gambling picker down under — will call a Super Bowl preview and an NFL MVP showdown, I like Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense to outduel the Ravens offense.

The 49ers are the best team in the NFL and after a double-digit win over the Ravens almost no one will doubt it.

There you have it, boys and girls, Santa Clay is going 6-0 from Australia. Merry Christmas!