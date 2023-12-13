Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack, Week 15: Don’t Forget To Cash In On Saturday Games

Videos by OutKick

We went 3-3 last week to run our season record on the OutKick Six Pack to 51-46.

I’m headed to Australia on Friday with my family for Christmas and the New Year and I can’t wait for the trip.

But I’m not forgetting about all of you — I will still send in the OutKick six pack from down under. And don’t fret, Kelly Stewart will be hosting the next three weeks of The Fade with special guests.

In the meantime, here are six picks — plus a bonus seventh winner — starting with tomorrow night’s Chargers at Raiders game.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: Easton Stick #2 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws during a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Chargers at Raiders, the under 34

Justin Herbert is out for the year and the Raiders just went an entire game scoreless.

I know that everyone will be on the under, but sometimes everyone is right.

Like with this game.

Cha-ching with a Thursday night under win.

Steelers at Colts -2.5

The Colts got whipped by the Bengals on Sunday, but their offensive production hasn’t been bad with Gardner Minshew at the helm.

At home in the dome playing against a Steelers offense without Kenny Pickett and without any real ability to score no matter who the quarterback is, the Colts win by a touchdown or more in a low scoring game.

Colts 23 Steelers 13 is the final, meaning you cash a winner without a sweat.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos throws during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Broncos at Lions, the over 47.5

In two of the past three weeks the Lions have lost to the Packers at home and bombed at the Bears.

Now they’re back home and Jared Goff will play better indoors, but this defense has some major holes.

Meanwhile the Broncos, behind a revitalized Russell Wilson, are playing much better on both sides of the ball the past six weeks.

That continues in Detroit, where a shootout awaits and sends the over cashing.

Jets at Dolphins -8.5

On Monday night the Dolphins produced one of the biggest choke jobs in years, blowing a 14-point lead in the final three minutes of regulation and making Will Levis look the next Tom Brady.

While the defense’s collapse gets the attention, the reality is without a healthy Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins offense sputtered.

With six days to stew over it and a healthier Tyreek, I think the Dolphins come out and dominate the Jets.

Fins up, by double digits.

Chiefs at Patriots +9.5

This is my you’ll either look brilliant or crazy bet of the week.

Yes, I’m taking the Patriots, who often look like they aren’t aware the forward pass is legal, against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Why?

Bill Belichick’s defense has been solid all year and I just don’t think the Chiefs have the explosive playmakers of years past. The Chiefs’ receivers can’t catch the ball and often they aren’t open, Travis Kelce is looking his age, I see this as a 20-17 style game that comes down to a final drive.

And the Pats get the cover if this game is close.

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 10: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Cowboys at Bills, the over 50.5

The best game of the week also promises to be one of the most entertaining games of the week.

Nobody can stop the Cowboys’ offense and that will continue in Buffalo.

But Josh Allen is starting to find his offensive rhythm and I think he’ll have success against this Cowboys defense in a must win home game for the Bills.

The final result? A points bonanza sends us to the winner’s window.

Ravens at Jags, the over 42.5

Tap the veins, boys and girls, this is my blood bank guarantee of the week.

The Jags can’t stop anybody, the Ravens offense is rolling, and the usually elite Baltimore defense has been floundering of late.

So what happens down in Florida? Each team goes for 24 or more. This number sails over 50 and Santa Clay will have come to town and given you all a huge win before the fourth quarter is even halfway over.

Ho, ho, ho boys and girls, let’s get rich and go 7-0!