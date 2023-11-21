Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack, Week 12: Three Unders And A Bonus Pick For Full Weekend Of NFL

Videos by OutKick

We went 3-3 last week in the Outkick Six Pack, running our season record to 41-37.

So unlike the college football gambling picks we haven’t hit a complete debacle.

Yet.

As always, I’ve got seven winners for you this week in the NFL because I figured, happy Thanksgiving, I should give you seven winners this week instead of just six.

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 19: The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders take the field prior to the Detroit Lions versus the Chicago Bears game on Sunday November 19, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Packers at Lions -7.5

My wife is from Detroit and I told her the Lions were 8-2 for the first time since 1962.

She said, “The apocalypse is definitely coming.”

But first we get a Lions cover on Thanksgiving.

Washington at Dallas -10.5

Yes, I’m doubling down on Thanksgiving fun with another Cowboys big winner.

Although, to be fair, this is also the exact kind of game that the Cowboys have spent the past two generations losing.

Dolphins -9.5 at the Jets and the under 40.5

Benching Zach Wilson isn’t going to solve anything, it’s still going to be a bloodbath in New York.

And by bloodbath, I mean the Dolphins win 21-6 and the under hits by a substantial margin too.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – NOVEMBER 19: Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) looks for a receiver during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on November 19, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Panthers at the Titans, the under 37

I gave my sister our season tickets for this weekend’s game and I feel like I should be paying her to go.

Because, tap the veins, this is my blood bank guarantee, neither team is scoring more than 14.

In the sadness bowl, the final is 10-6 Titans.

Browns at Broncos, the under 36.5

I think the Broncos find a way to win another close game, but I feel even more confident that hardly any points are scored in this game as the Bronco defense keeps taking the air out of the game.

The under in Denver is the play.

Jacksonville at Houston, the over 47.5

In what could be a fantastic preview of many great football duels to come, Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud get into a shootout and each team scores 24 or more.

The winner? I think it’s the Jags, but who cares, because if you have the over you will cash a sixth winning ticket for Thanksgiving weekend.

…

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you from my family to yours.

7-0 is coming!