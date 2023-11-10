Clay Travis’ NFL Six-Pack, Week 10: Bet On Lions-Chargers Shootout And Cowboys-Giants Blowout

Videos by OutKick

We went 2-4 last week to drop our season record to 34-32 on the year.

Fortunately, I have six winners this week in the Outkick NFL six-pack.

So let’s get rolling.

Colts -1.5 vs. Patriots

The Colts are simply the better team, even in Germany.

Without Tom Brady, Bill Belichick is an average coach. Mac Jones isn’t great at quarterback and doesn’t have very good offensive weapons. Meanwhile Gardner Minshew is playing fairly well for the Colts, better in the Indy offense than Jones is in the New England offense.

This is another Europe game so make sure you get your bets in before you go to bed on Saturday night. The Colts should win by a touchdown.

Saints at Vikings, under 40.5

Josh Dobbs’ performance last week is one of the best stories of the year in the NFL.

But I don’t think he’ll be able to catch the Saints by surprise the same way he did the Falcons. And I simply don’t believe in this Saints offense. The result? A defensive battle in Minneapolis and the under cashes.

Packers at Steelers, under 38.5

I don’t think Jordan Love or Kenny Pickett are very good quarterbacks.

And I also don’t think either guy has great offensive talent around them.

Combine that with the fact that the Steelers defense has tended to dominate most games this season and I think we get more of the same Sunday. The under is the play.

Lions at Chargers, over 48.5

While I don’t believe in the quarterbacks in Pittsburgh this weekend, I do believe in both Jared Goff and Justin Herbert.

In what I expect to be one of the most entertaining games of the NFL weekend, the Lions win what counts as a shootout based on the lack of touchdowns in the NFL this year, 31-28. You cash your over by 10 points.

Giants at Cowboys -17.5

The Giants are awful at quarterback and can’t score.

The Cowboys lost in disappointing fashion in Philadelphia and can’t wait to get back on the field and take out their frustrations on a hapless foe.

The result?

The Cowboys win 31-3.

And you cover a monster number with ease.

Jets at Raiders +1

Given the one point line, this is essentially a money line bet.

The Raiders are the better team playing at home. The Jets, coming off a truly atrocious performance against the Chargers, keep fading.

The Raiders win by a field goal or more.

There you have it, we’re going 6-0.

Have a fantastic weekend, everyone.