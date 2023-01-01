Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack Of Picks

A new year means new opportunities to make money.

Just in time for NFL Week 17, OutKick’s Clay Travis has dropped his six pack of picks.

Now’s your chance to get rich, kids!

Happy new year. Here’s my @outkick NFL six pack: Bucs -3.5, Washington -1.5, Seahawks +1.5, Bears-Lions over 52.5, Packers -3 & Bills -1 Get rich, kids. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2023

Clay likes two NFC teams clinging on to their postseason chances in Tampa Bay and Washington. He also believes there is going to be an uptick in scoring in the Bears vs. Lions NFC North showdown.

Closing Week 17 out, Clay thinks Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are going to ride the recent momentum and upset the Vikings, while the Bills are going to take care of the Bengals on Monday night.

Clay’s lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want to bet alongside Clay, you can sign up through OutKick and make some extra cash even before your games kick . Follow this link and bet $5 for an opportunity to win $150 if your team gets the W!

Now hurry up and place those bets. You can thank Clay later!