Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack Of Picks

Just in time for NFL Week 13, OutKick’s Clay Travis has dropped his six pack of picks.

Clay’s riding with a trio of NFC North teams in the Vikings, Lions and Packers. He’s also eyeing the rematch of last season’s AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals.This is the same game that OutKick’s Armando Salguero has deemed the league’s “Game of the Week.”

But that’s not all, Clay also has an interest in the Mike McDaniel bowl this afternoon. That game pits McDaniel’s 8-3 Dolphins against the 49ers, a franchise that McDaniel called home from 2017 through 2021.

A Common Theme In Clay Travis’ Picks

There’s a clear trend amongst Clay’s presumed winning bets. All three NFC North selections are favorites, meaning he expects each team to not only win, but also cover. Of those three picks, only the Packers are playing away from home. Green Bay visits the Bears.

Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay are four point favorites versus Chicago. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images).

