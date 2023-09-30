Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack Of Picks Week 4: Bills Over Dolphins, Chiefs Crush Jets, More

Videos by OutKick

In addition to making you incredible amounts of money with my brilliant college football picks, I’m going to be writing up my OutKick NFL Six Pack for you every week now too.

I know, I know, you didn’t think you could get luckier and then, bam, here we all are, more weekend football winners from me to you.

We’ve been doing the OutKick Six Pack for five or six years now, mostly on my old OutKick morning radio show. But since I left there I’ve been giving them out on Twitter and OutKick The Show. Now I’m going to write them up weekly on here.

So you’re all very lucky.

Except we haven’t done that well so far in the NFL, we’re 10-14 on the year. Which means it’s time to start winning in earnest.

With that in mind, a couple of caveats. Sometimes the OutKick Six Pack has more than six picks. Like this week, when you’re getting nine. I’ll also include Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football picks, the national games, in this picks tally as well since I make those picks on OutKick The Show each week too.

With that in mind, let’s roll.

Josh Allen and Travis Kelce. (Getty Images)

Dolphins at Bills -2.5, the over 53.5

I realize this is a sucker bet. That after the Dolphins scored 70 and the Bills scored nearly 40 that everyone on the planet is going to be jumping on the over.

BUT I DON’T CARE.

Sometimes everyone is right.

And that’s the case here, in the best game of the week, the over hits.

And as for the Bills covering, this is a statement game for Buffalo. After the collapse against the Jets in week one everyone came after Josh Allen and this team responded. I think the response continues.

Bills by seven.

Steelers at Texans, the under 41.5

The Steelers have a great defense and a mediocre offense.

Meanwhile the Texans are coming off a big win on the road at Jacksonville and it’s likely CJ Stroud will see some wrinkles that confuse him quite a bit from this elite Steelers defense.

20-17 is the final, who wins, who cares, you’ve got the under and will be cashing your winning ticket.

Vikings -4 at Panthers

Last week we had the Vikings and the over. And the Chargers stonewalled the Vikings on two late first and goal situations to make us losers on both bets. This week, at long last, the Vikings come roaring back and win by double digits.

Captain Kirk to the rescue, Skol covers.

Broncos at Bears +3.5

This is the sadness bowl.

The Bears haven’t won a football game since October of last year, that’s 13 straight losses. Do you know how incredibly difficult that is to pull off in the NFL where everything is predicated on parity? It’s virtually impossible to do. How wild is this losing streak? The Bears haven’t won a game since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter.

Meanwhile the Broncos just gave up 70 points and over 700 yards of offense to the Dolphins, one of the worst performances in the history of the NFL, legitimately.

So what happens in the sadness bowl?

The Bears cover — and I think — win.

Really.

Bengals -2.5 at Titans

I’ll be at this game because I enjoy misery. (Also because my boys are young and optimistic and want to go to the game.)

I’m still not over the Titans choking away the divisional round playoff game against the Bengals two years ago. How do you sack the opposing quarterback nine times and lose? By having Ryan Tannehill throw three interceptions, that’s how.

Now Joe Burrow comes back to town, he’s 3-0 in his career against the Titans, and finds a way to make it 4-0.

I don’t know how exactly since the Bengals have been awful most of the season too, but the Titans offense is so bad there are many pathways.

The Bengals get back to 2-2 and the Titans fall to 1-3.

Patriots at Cowboys -6.5

Deep down I wonder if Bill Belichick wishes he’d retired when Tom Brady left New England. If he’d done that we might still argue about whether Brady or Belichick was more responsible for the Patriot dynasty.

Instead it’s become quite clear that Belichick is a .500 NFL coach, like most NFL coaches are, without Brady as his quarterback.

Meanwhile the Cowboys, fresh off the debilitating loss to the Cardinals, come back home and take out their anger on the Patriots.

I don’t think this one is close, Cowboys by 20.

Cardinals +14 at 49ers

The 49ers are the best team in the NFL right now and I’m not sure there’s a close second.

But the Cardinals, behind new quarterback Josh Dobbs, are playing solid football and this number is way too high.

Dobbs magic for the cover, but the 49ers stay unbeaten and win by 10.

Chiefs -9.5 at Jets

If you thought the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce story was everywhere last week, you haven’t seen anything yet.

We’ve got Sunday Night Football in NYC with Taylor in the suite rooting on Travis.

Luckily for the Jets most people will be talking about their love story instead of the game. Just like last week against the Bears. The Chiefs win by two touchdowns or more and you cash another winner to get us to 9-0 on the week.

Get rich, kids, NFL style.