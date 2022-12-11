Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack Of Picks

Hours before kickoff, OutKick’s Clay Travis is giving you the opportunity to get rich, kids! Clay just released his six pack of picks for today’s NFL slate.

For the second-straight week, Clay’s focusing some of his gambling attention on the NFC North. That’s where he likes the Vikings and Lions to light up the scoreboard and go over 51.5 total points.

And you better believe Clay’s making a play on OutKick’s “Game of the Week,” in which San Francisco’s Brock Purdy makes his first career start against some old-timer named Brady. Purdy, by the way, is the NFL’s 2022 “Mr. Irrelevant.” He was the last pick in the entire 2022 NFL Draft.

Clay also likes the Russell Wilson and the Broncos to keep it close in an AFC West divisional matchup with the Chiefs. He’s not necessarily saying “Let’s Ride!” But Clay does think Denver will stay within nine points of Mahomes and company.

My @outkick six pack today: Vikings at Lions, over 51.5, Jags at Titans, under 41.5, Broncos +9, Seahawks -3.5, Bucs at 49ers, under 37.5, Dolphins at Chargers, over 54. Get rich, kids. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 11, 2022

More NFL Action From Clay Travis

Speaking of Russell Wilson, Clay’s on his old team, the Seahawks, to win AND COVER versus Carolina. Seattle’s favored by 3.5 points and Carolina’s cupboard is pretty bare. Not to mention, Seattle has Geno Smith under center. The same Geno Smith who Michael Irvin called the league’ most improved player.

Clay doesn’t envision too many points being scored between Jacksonville and Tennessee, so he’s going with under 41.5 points to be scored in Nashville.

On the other hand, he expects plenty of fireworks (and points) when Miami and the Chargers square off from Los Angeles. Travis expects the duel between young quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert to result in more than 54 combined points.

