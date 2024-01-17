Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack Is Ready To Serve Up Winners In Divisional Play

Videos by OutKick

We went 3-5 last weekend for the NFL Wild Card week, running our OutKick Six Pack record to 67-64 on the year.

But this week we’ve either got the greatest picks ever or the worst picks ever because Kelly Stewart and I agree on every game.

For the first time ever.

Yep, it’s time to get rich, kids, I’ve got an Outkick six pack of six winners for you this weekend.

Texans +9.5 at the Ravens and the over 43.5

HOUSTON – C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans stands under center during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on January 13. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Let’s get things started on Saturday with a double win.

The Texans are playing with house money and have essentially won two straight playoff games — at Indianapolis and at home with a blowout of the Browns last week.

Yes, this is a young Texans team, but sometimes that’s a huge help, you don’t feel the same level of pressure, especially not coming off an underdog win against the Browns last week.

Meanwhile Lamar Jackson and the Ravens haven’t played as well in the postseason — just one playoff win — as they have in the regular season. A few years ago the Titans came to town and pulled off a huge upset in Baltimore with the Ravens as the one seed. Could it happen again?

I have my doubts, but I definitely like the Texans and the big number.

Also, the Ravens’ defense has at times vanished. I could see a track meet style game and the points here are suggesting a defensive battle.

The play is on the Texans plus the points and the under, giving you a double win to start off Saturday’s divisional playoffs in style.

Packers at the 49ers -9

PHILADELPHIA – Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2023. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

I love Kyle Shanahan with two weeks to prepare and a rested Christian McCaffrey.

Absolutely love it.

He’s going to scheme up two scores with Deebo and Kittle by himself.

And as well as Jordan Love has been playing, the 49ers have owned the Packers of late in the playoffs. And at some point Love regresses

This is that game.

The 49ers win by 14+ to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Bucs +6.5 at the Lions and the under 48.5

ARLINGTON, Tex. – Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions reacts to a penalty against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Here’s the deal, I think the Bucs are going to drag this game straight into the mud.

Low scoring, ugly, a defensive struggle, which is the only way the Bucs can win.

The Lions, on the other hand, are still walking on air after the Rams win. And they haven’t always handled success well — remember the Thanksgiving home game against the Packers?

Ultimately it comes down to a field goal, which the Lions make to win 20-17.

But you get a Bucs cover and the under for another double win in the process.

Chiefs at the Bills -2.5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

This is the best game of the weekend and the Bills have been waiting for this opportunity for years — they finally get the Chiefs in the playoffs at their place.

Josh Allen plays lights out, Patrick Mahomes’s receivers keep dropping the ball and the Bills head to the AFC championship, finally vanquishing their huge rivals in style.

And covering too.

…

There you have it, boys and girls, we’re going 6-0.

Respect the picks and let’s get rich, kids.