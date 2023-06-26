Even The New York Times Allows Someone To Opine Biological Men Should Not Compete In Women’s Sports. Clay Travis Asks: Will ESPN Ever?

Videos by OutKick

Women’s sports are under attack. Folks with common sense have recognized the issue with transgender women – biological men – competing against women for quite some time, but now even the New York Times is admitting that men do not belong in women’s sports.

The Times – one of the more liberal mainstream outlets in the country – publishing a column titled ‘The Legal Foundation of Women’s Sports Is Under Fire’ signals that there may be a change in dialogue on the horizon. At the least, it’s refreshing to see the Times practice free speech and publish the opinion piece from David French.

Clay Travis reacted to the surprising piece from the Times on ‘OutKick The Show‘ on Monday and noted the vast difference between how the Times is talking about transgender athletes in women’s sports and ESPN’s lack thereof.

“This is in the New York Times, but ESPN will not cover the attack on women’s sports,” Travis explained. “In fact, ESPN said that Lia Thomas was a women’s sports hero during their programming. They’ve condemned Sage Steele for her outspokenness on this, Sam Ponder as well.”

Clay Travis Shares Thoughts On The Times Admitting Women’s Sports Are Under Attack

The column also lays out a cold-hard, factual statistic about one of the best female high jumpers in the world being surpassed by nearly 800 high school boys alone.

“Vashti Cunningham is one of the best female high jumpers in the world. Her best jump places her in the world’s top 10 among females. But in 2019 alone, 760 American high school boys jumped higher than she did when she was in high school,” French writes.

“Citing this fact is not intended in any way to denigrate women or women’s sports.”

The New York Times allowing a piece on women’s sports being under attack by biological men to hit both its hardcopy paper and digital side is a surprise, but hopefully a step in the right direction.