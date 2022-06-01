Clay Travis: Mainstream Media Is Pivoting Toward Lying About Their Record On COVID, Mask Mandates

The mainstream media’s recent admission of the redundancy of mask mandates proves one thing: OutKick’s Clay Travis was right all along.

“The New York Times has finally, at long last, after two years, acknowledged that mask mandates do not work,” Clay said on Tuesday’s episode of OutKick the Show.

Clay delved into a recent article by the New York Times, which highlights that mask mandates had zero effect on limiting the spread of COVID.

A fact two years in the making for the Times.

The article stated:

You would think communities where mask-wearing has been more common would have had many fewer COVID infections, but that hasn’t been the case. In U.S. cities where mask use has been more common, COVID has spread at a similar rate as in mask-resistant cities. Mask mandates in schools also seem to have done little to reduce the spread.

Clay reminded viewers that his podium has long called for transparency on the inefficiency of mask mandates, which have been useless since the onset of the pandemic and still to this day in several parts of the nation.

“Two years. Two years now, I have been arguing that masks make no sense,” Clay said. “I’ve been arguing that for years. Now the New York Times has suddenly come on board with that argument.”

“What’s going on here? I think this is part and parcel of what will be a rapid change in the way that this talk occurs,” Clay predicted, acknowledging that the mainstream media will one day try to play off their radical promotion of mask-wearing throughout the pandemic.

“They’re going to act like no one ever believed any of these things were necessary, and they’ll probably do it for vaccine mandates.

“I want you to remember who was right about this. Who looked at the data, who constantly fought through—even being called by our own DOJ domestic terrorists for having the audacity to point out that requiring five-year-olds to wear masks all day made zero sense and wasn’t making anyone safer.”

Watch Clay’s full comments below, and watch Tuesday’s full episode of OutKick The Show by clicking here.