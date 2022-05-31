Clay Travis: Lia Thomas’ Story Highlights Advantage By Male Athletes Competing Against Females

Sports media turned a blind eye to Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ dominance of women’s athletics over a biological advantage as a transgender athlete. Now, they are retelling the story with the message that men belong in women’s sports.

Clay Travis hopped on OutKick the Show Tuesday afternoon to discuss the breaking profiles by ESPN, The New York Times and Good Morning America on Thomas.

Clay argued against the overarching message, which was male athletes deciding to become women are not a threat to women’s athletics at all.

“That is a lie,” Clay replied. “Men who decide to identify as women have a huge competitive advantage … men are bigger, stronger and faster than women.”

WATCH:

To highlight the major competitive advantage, Clay looked back on concurrent events in 2018 when the world’s fastest women’s Olympic runner, Allyson Felix, was bested in her 400-meter race time by more than 200+ high school-level male athletes.

“In 2018, 275 high school boys ran faster than the fastest woman in the history of the world. …

“Lia Thomas trying to argue that trans athletes aren’t a threat to women’s athletics is a lie. Because Lia Thomas was not a good swimmer necessarily, certainly in high-end competition as a man. No chance to ever win an NCAA event as a man; becomes a woman, wins the 500 [meter race].

“Becomes the best women’s swimmer in the world of college athletics for that particular year. Never would’ve won a championship as a man — becomes a woman and wins.”

Clay also highlights a comparison from the NYT article made by women’s tennis staple Martina Navratilova, which indicates that while women may compete (and win) against females that are bigger and stronger, the difference posed by a male athlete is impossible to match.

In an interview with @katie_barnes3, Lia Thomas responded to those who say transgender women threaten women's sports.



"People will say, 'Oh, she just transitioned so she would have an advantage, so she could win.' I transitioned to be happy, to be true to myself." pic.twitter.com/w7bj1KVtL7 — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2022

