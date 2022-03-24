Clay Travis: Latino Exodus Another Reason To Believe Democratic Party Facing Collapse

Former president Ronald Reagan once said he didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left him.

Today, we aren’t just seeing that line of thinking from old white guys. People of all ages and races, including Hispanics, are reaching the same conclusion, according to a New York Times editorial, which OutKick founder Clay Travis addressed.

“This is an interesting story, that I think there is a great deal of truth to,” Clay said on the latest OutKick the Show. “Democrats have gone so left wing with their cultural obsessions, that much of the language that they use doesn’t connect with regular people.

“I’ll give you an example: Only 3 percent of Latinos use the term ‘Latinx,’ which liberals have tried to put on the Latin community. Nine percent of white liberals, however, think it’s the appropriate term to use.

“What you’re getting here is a major cultural disconnect, which is pushing the Latino population toward Republicans.”

Based on the trend of the past decade, the majority of Latino voters will vote Republican, Clay added.

“My prediction, and I’ve been making this prediction for a while, in 2022 and 2024, we are going to see the collapse of the Democratic Party as we know it,” he said.

For that and more, watch the latest full edition of OutKick the Show in the video below.