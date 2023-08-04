Clay Travis Explains How Joe Biden Is Getting By As Head Of ‘Family Crime Syndicate’ Amid Latest Donald Trump Indictment

Videos by OutKick

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted not once, not twice, but now three times by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. OutKick founder Clay Travis, along with many others, recognizes this latest play as a distraction. And it’s all to keep eyes off the current President’s own wrongdoings.

Travis joined ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ on Fox News following the news of Trump’s latest indictment and reminded the public that the current person sitting in the Oval Office has done far worse things than Trump and other controversial Presidents in American history.

