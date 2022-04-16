Clay Travis: Jen Psaki A ‘Total Fraud’ After Calling Out Peter Doocy & Fox News

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared on the Pod Save America podcast Thursday and addressed her weekly clashes with Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy.

Calling back to when President Joe Biden was caught on a live mic saying towards Doocy, “What a stupid son of a bitch,” co-host Dan Pfeiffer asked Psaki the following:

“Is he [Doocy] a stupid son of a bitch or does he play a stupid son of a bitch on TV?”

Psaki, who has clashed with Doocy on multiple occasions during White House press briefings, took a dig at Fox News in her answer.

“He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual, including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch,” Psaki said.

OutKick’s Clay Travis touched on Psaki’s comments during Friday’s OutKick The Show and came to the defense of Doocy and called Psaki a “total fraud.”

“The reality is, Peter Doocy is speaking for the vast majority of Americans,” Travis said. “… More Democrats, according to data, watch Fox News in the evenings than watch MSNBC or CNN. More people watch Fox News in general, than watch any other television network in the country. That is because, Fox News does a better job of speaking truth to power right now in the Biden administration than any other media outlet.

“And if we did not have Peter Doocy, then there would be virtually no one in the White House press briefings that was actually asking difficult questions of Jen Psaki and of the Biden administration.”

