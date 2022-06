OutKick founder Clay Travis joined ‘America’s Newsroom’ on Thursday to discuss Elon Musk’s first planned townhall with Twitter employees and his recent venture into politics.

The OutKick founder also responded to Jemele Hill calling Elon Musk a white supremacist, saying, “that’s her calling card is to put that insult out there.”

“That insult – racist was not efficient or effective enough, and so it’s been transferred over to white supremacist.”

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: