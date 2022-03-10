Clay Travis: I’ll Take The Mean Tweets Over Insane Gas Prices, Potential War

Videos by OutKick

More Americans are observing the ramifications of a weak presidency as the world responds to President Biden’s blunders.

OutKick founder Clay Travis discussed the latest developments regarding the U.S.’ oil and gas price hikes, and the Middle East’s ghosting Biden when he requested their aid with oil production.

“If you wondered how much of a lack of respect Middle Eastern leaders show for Joe Biden, they wouldn’t even take his phone call,” Clay noted on Wednesday’s episode of OutKick the Show, discussing Biden’s failed plan to lower skyrocketing prices.

“Biden came into office saying that they were going to put the adults back in the room,” Clay noted, calling out the Dems for deliberately leaving Americans without an answer.

“If you wondered how much of a lack of respect Middle Eastern leaders show for #JoeBiden, they refused to take his call.” – @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/aY5eiDakFG — OutKick (@Outkick) March 9, 2022

“I don’t know about you, but I’d rather worry about some mean tweets right now as opposed to a war in Europe,” Clay said. “New highs across many different places in murder, seven-and-a-half percent inflation. ….”

He adds: “If you consider the overall impact of what’s going on at the border; the Afghanistan disaster; and now the war in Europe, it’s all a mess.”

“And many countries in the world don’t respect Joe Biden because I think they don’t believe that he has much control of his mental faculties. Sadly, when you watch when he speaks, I think there’s a lot of truth to that flaw.”

