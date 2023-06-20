Clay Travis Shares His Thoughts On Hunter Biden’s ‘Sweetheart’ Plea Deal: We Have A Banana Republic Department Of Justice

Videos by OutKick

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018, and now we have some version of a conclusion into the very shady life of the President’s son. OutKick founder Clay Travis joined ‘Don’t @ Me’ With Dan Dakich’ on Tuesday to react to the news.

Biden is set to not only plead guilty on two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, but he’s also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He has agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding the firearm charge relating to an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, Hunter Biden received over $1.5 million annually in 2017 and 2018. He owed over $100,000 in federal income tax in each of those years.

While the two federal income tax charges and the plea deal have nothing to do with the firearm charge, all three are being tied together. They’re not being lumped together to worsen the blow, but instead soften the blow, which on the most basic of principles makes zero sense whatsoever.

Clay Travis described it as a “sweetheart” plea deal, and one that isn’t expected to land Hunter Biden in jail for one single second.

“He is going to be treated far better than a grandma who walks into the United States capitol on January 6,” Travis said of Biden’s deal. “We have a Banana Republic Department of Justice that has completely lost its way. It is broken, it is effectively the guard of the Democrat party…and will protect the ruling elite and their family and offer them plea deals that no one else on the planet would ever be able to get.”

This decision and the criminal charges, or lack thereof, is expected to signal the end of the Hunter Biden investigation that was centered around his FBI-subpoenaed laptop.

Travis explained that he has personally gone through all of the Hunter Biden laptop, which in his opinion contains dozens of “easily provable” felonies, but it appears the DOJ isn’t all that interested in continuing its job.

